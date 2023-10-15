Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US State Dept aware of 29 citizens dead and 15 missing - spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US State Dept aware of 29 citizens dead and 15 missing - spokesperson

Smoke is seen behind Ashkelon near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke is seen behind Ashkelon near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIYADH : Twenty-nine citizens of the United States have perished in Hamas attacks in Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.

Previously 27 had been confirmed dead amid the violence.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. was aware of 15 citizens and one lawful permanent resident who were unaccounted for, and was "working around the clock" to determine their whereabouts.

The U.S. was working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Mike Stone)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.