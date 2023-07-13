US State Dept says it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's attribution of hack to China hackers

WASHINGTON : The State Department on Wednesday said it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's accusation that Chinese state-linked hackers since May have secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including U.S. government accounts, in a stealthy cyberespionage campaign.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the agency had detected anomalous activity in June and immediately notified Microsoft, but said the U.S. had not publicly attributed the attack to anyone.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)