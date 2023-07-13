Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

US State Dept says it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's attribution of hack to China hackers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

US State Dept says it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's attribution of hack to China hackers

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Published July 13, 2023
Updated July 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The State Department on Wednesday said it has no reason to doubt Microsoft's accusation that Chinese state-linked hackers since May have secretly accessed email accounts at around 25 organizations, including U.S. government accounts, in a stealthy cyberespionage campaign.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the agency had detected anomalous activity in June and immediately notified Microsoft, but said the U.S. had not publicly attributed the attack to anyone.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.