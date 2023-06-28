US stocks mixed, dollar strengthens as Powell hints at two more rate hikes

NEW YORK : Wall Street was mixed and the dollar rebounded on Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested two more interest rate hikes are probably in the cards.

The Nasdaq advanced, powered by megacap momentum stocks, while the S&P 500 was nominally lower and healthcare stocks pulled the Dow into negative territory.

"There’s a lot of back and forth with the Fed and what they're going to end up doing," said Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

In the wake of the recent stocks rally, Horneman added that "equities are not believing the Fed, and you can see that through these high PE stocks that continue to rally."

"I'm concerned this rally has gotten ahead of itself and these valuations are not sustainable," she said.

Powell, participating in a policy panel along with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and others, suggested another two hikes to the Fed funds target rate are likely, and he did not see inflation abating to reach the 2per cent target until 2025.

"You’ve got to take these people at their word, and they are concerned about getting back to core inflation targets," said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Financial markets are pricing in an 82per cent probability that the central bank will raise the Fed funds target rate by 25 basis points at the conclusion of its July policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

A report that U.S. officials are considering new restrictions regarding AI chips to China weighed on the semiconductor sector.

"Anything that’s participated in this momentum-driven rally is at risk from any headline news and deeper downturns," Horneman said. "A lot of these momentum stocks including semis are the biggest ones at risk."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 99.32 points, or 0.29per cent, to 33,827.42, the S&P 500 lost 3.19 points, or 0.07per cent, to 4,375.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.93 points, or 0.27per cent, to 13,592.61.

European stocks closed higher as strong U.S. economic data released on Tuesday allayed fears of a steep economic downturn, even as Lagarde warned that the ECB is still not seeing enough evidence of an inflation cool-down.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.70per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.12per cent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.20per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.09per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.02per cent.

The greenback rebounded from the previous session's softness, gaining strength as Powell said more rate hikes are "likely to be appropriate" this year.

The dollar index rose 0.4per cent, with the euro down 0.36per cent to US$1.0919.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.17per cent versus the greenback at 144.32 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at US$1.2648, down 0.77per cent on the day.

Treasury yields softened as investors looked to Friday's PCE price index for further signs of slowing inflation.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 14/32 in price to yield 3.7136per cent, from 3.768per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last rose 19/32 in price to yield 3.807per cent, from 3.84per cent late on Tuesday.

Crude prices surged as a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories offset fears of rate hikes and slowing demand.

U.S. crude rose 2.75per cent to settle at US$69.56 per barrel, while Brent settled at US$74.03, up 2.45per cent on the day.

Gold prices touched a 3-1/2-month low as investors bet on a higher-for-longer Fed rate policy.

Spot gold dropped 0.1per cent to US$1,912.09 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; additional reporting by Nell Mackenzie; editing by Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)