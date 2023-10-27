US tech stocks gain in mixed global moves as inflation lingers

:Global shares were mixed on Friday, with technology giants outperforming, while benchmark Treasury yields and the dollar saw little change as data confirmed U.S. inflation remained high, but in line with forecasts.

Underlying inflation picked up last month, largely driven by housing costs, a U.S. Commerce Department report showed.

"Core inflation continues to lose speed," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

With spending seen cooling off in early 2024 as savings accumulated during the COVID pandemic run dry, most economists believe the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates, though risks of a rate hike remain.

"This report will not likely change the Fed's view that inflation will slow in the coming months as demand slows," Roach added in an email.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.83per cent, to 32,511, the S&P 500 lost 0.36per cent, to 4,122 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.46per cent, to 12,654.

Shares of Amazon.com advanced 7per cent after beating sales estimates, while Intel jumped 9.4per cent after the chipmaker signaled personal computer market rebounding from a quarters-long slump. Chevron fell about 6per cent after the oil major reported a drop in third-quarter profit.

MSCI's all-country equity gauge fell 0.2per cent. It had previously gained after news on Thursday that the U.S. economy expanded at its fastest rate for almost two years in the third quarter, while the European Central Bank (ECB) also held interest rates steady.

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index was 0.8per cent lower and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed about 1per cent higher after hitting a fresh 11-month low on Thursday.

SOFT LANDING?

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, which moves inversely to the price of the debt security and functions as a benchmark for global borrowing costs, was little changed at 4.866per cent after crossing 5per cent earlier in the week.

Bank of America strategists said that despite unexpectedly strong third quarter U.S. economic growth, a slowdown in the fourth still made "a soft landing more likely than no landing."

Globally, "markets continue to hope for disinflation to continue smoothly, but don't take disinflation for granted," they wrote in a note on Friday.

The Fed is widely expected to keep its funds rate in a range of 5.25per cent-5.5per cent next week, although Chair Jay Powell has said a strong economy and tight jobs market could warrant more rises.

The ECB held its deposit rate at a record high of 4per cent on Thursday, although President Christine Lagarde signaled after the decision that further monetary tightening was possible.

Oil prices rose as investors priced in fears of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East which could disrupt oil supplies.

U.S. crude rose 1.96per cent to US$84.84 per barrel and Brent was at US$89.69, up 2per cent on the day.

CURRENCY MOVES

In currency markets, the euro was steady at 1.0569 per dollar, now down almost 14per cent in the last three months.

Thanks to rate rises and a robust U.S. economy, the index that measures the dollar's strength against competing currencies has risen almost 5per cent in three months and was on track for a weekly gain, even as it ticked down slightly on the day.

The yen hit a new one-year low of 150.77 per dollar overnight and was last at 149.61. That put it not far off the three-decade low of 151.94 touched in October last year that led Japanese authorities to intervene to prop it up.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Naomi Rovnick in London and Stella Qiu in SydneyEditing by Jamie Freed, Mark Potter, David Evans, Richard Chang and Alexander Smith)