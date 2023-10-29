Logo
US, UK make progress on critical minerals agreement, US says
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai speaks during the Axios BFD event in New York City, U.S., October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said "significant progress" was made on a U.S.-UK critical minerals agreement in talks on Saturday in Japan.

Tai issued a statement after meeting with British business and trade minister Kemi Badenoch.

The United States and the UK have been negotiating a critical minerals agreement that could allow electric vehicle minerals produced in Britain to count towards tax credits for clean vehicles offered under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

