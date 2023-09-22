US will send Ukraine ATACMS long-range missiles, Biden tells Zelenskiy -NBC

WASHINGTON : U.S. President Joe Biden has informed Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Washington will provide Kyiv with ATACMS long-range missiles, NBC News reported on Friday, citing three U.S. officials and a congressional official.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But the White House did not disclose any decision on ATACMS when Zelenskiy visited Washington on Thursday for talks with Biden, even as it announced a new US$325 million military aid package for Kyiv.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Reuters had previously reported the Biden administration was considering shipping ATACMS to Ukraine that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km).

ATACMS are designed for "deep attack of enemy second-echelon forces," a U.S. Army website says, and could be used to attack command and control centers, air defenses and logistics sites well behind the front line.

Biden assured Zelenskiy on Thursday that strong U.S. support for his war to repel Russian invaders will be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending billions more in aid.

Zelenskiy thanked Biden on Thursday for the latest package of weaponry, including air defenses, saying "it has exactly what our soldiers need now."

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Phil Stewart; editing by Timothy Gardner)