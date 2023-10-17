Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with Ant - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vanguard sells stake in joint venture with Ant - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Ant Group is pictured at the headquarters of Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. asset management giant Vanguard Group has sold its 49per cent stake in a joint venture with Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes months after a Reuters report said Vanguard was mulling a retreat from China, the second largest economy in the world, after a six-year presence in the country.

The planned exit contrasts with expansions in China by U.S. rivals BlackRock and Fidelity in recent years. An increase in geopolitical tensions recently, however, has prompted some investing giants to split off their China arms.

Vanguard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Ant did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.