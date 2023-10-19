Logo
Vatican confirms to take in 12 priests sent from Nicaragua
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
VATICAN CITY : The Vatican confirmed on Thursday it would take in 12 priests it said had been released from prison in Nicaragua who are due to arrive in Italy later in the day.

In a two-page statement on Wednesday, the government in Nicaragua said the 12 had been sent to Rome after officials held "fruitful conversations" with Catholic leadership, including local church leaders and unidentified Vatican officials.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)

