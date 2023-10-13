Logo
Vatican ready for 'any necessary mediation' to free hostages held by Hamas
Vatican ready for 'any necessary mediation' to free hostages held by Hamas

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
VATICAN CITY : The Vatican's priority is securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and it stands ready for "any necessary mediation", one of its most senior cardinals said on Friday.

In an interview with Vatican media, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, describes the deadly attack last Saturday by Hamas on Israeli citizens as "inhuman" but added, referring to Israel's response, that "even legitimate defence must respect the parameter of proportionality."

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Writing by Keith Weir)

