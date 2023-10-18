Logo
Venezuela gov't, opposition agree election will take place in latter half of 2024
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
CARACAS : Venezuela's government and its political opposition on Tuesday signed two deals laying out electoral guarantees for the 2024 elections and measures they said would protect the country's national interests.

A presidential election will take place in the latter half of 2024, the electoral deal said, and international observers will be allowed to monitor the vote. Each side may choose its candidate according to its internal rules, the deal added, days before the opposition is set to hold its primary.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

