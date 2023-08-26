In Venezuela, women left 'mutilated' by butt lifts

CARACAS (Venezuela) — Maria Sanchez walks slowly through her house in the Venezuelan capital with two surgical drainage bags hanging from her waist — the nightmare result of her search for the perfect derriere.

Almost a decade ago she underwent a backside-enhancing procedure, the kind that has soared in popularity as women crave a figure popularised by celebrities like Jennifer Lopez or Kim Kardashian.

"I was mutilated," the 50-year-old tells AFP, but "I had to assume the consequences."

In 2006, she was injected with what is known as a biopolymer, a term commonly used to refer to naturally derived products, but which also encompasses synthetic fillers made from silicone or even paraffin.

Ms Sanchez now has a scar running across her lower back as a painful reminder of the reconstruction surgery in which doctors managed to extract 90 per cent of the filler.