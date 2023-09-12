Logo
VietJet to take delivery of up to 12 Boeing 737 MAX jets next year
FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines taxis behind a Vietjet aircraft at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
HANOI : Vietnam's VietJet said on Tuesday it will take delivery of up to 12 737 MAX jets next year, out of 200 planes it has ordered with Boeing.

The first batch of the jets will be delivered to its unit in Thailand, Thai VietJet, the company said in a statement, following a meeting between its chairwoman Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao and Boeing Global President Brendan Nelson in Hanoi.

On Monday, VietJet signed a memorandum of understanding with Carlyle Aviation Partners for pre-delivery payment financing facility worth up to US$550 million to fund its 737 MAX aircraft purchases, it said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)

