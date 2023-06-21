Logo
Vietnam credit in high-risk sectors under control - central bank
FILE PHOTO: People go past the State Bank building, near the offices of Vietcombank and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam, in central Hanoi, Vietnam November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
HANOI : Borrowing in Vietnam's high-risk sectors remains under control, deputy governor of the central bank, Dao Minh Tu, said on Wednesday.

Credit growth, which as of June 15 was seen at 3.36per cent against the end of 2022, is not as high as expected and increasing it remains a main goal, Tu said.

Corporate bond and stock markets in the Southeast Asian country are facing difficulties, he said.

Inflation remains under 4per cent and the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) continues to buy foreign currency to strengthen its own reserves, he added.

SBV last week delivered its fourth interest rate cut this year in an effort to boost growth as the manufacturing-led economy weakens amid softening global demand.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

