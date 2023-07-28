Logo
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to list in the US in Aug following regulator approval
VinFast electric vehicles are parked before delivery to their first customers at a store in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lisa Baertlein/File photo

Published July 28, 2023
HANOI : Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast said on Friday it is planning to list in the United States next month via a blank-cheque company after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the go ahead to its proposed business combination.

VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, announced in May it would go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Black Spade Acquisition Co.

VinFast and Black Spade targeted completion of the merger by August, they said in a joint statement.

"The declaration of the SEC effectiveness is a significant step towards the successful completion of the business combination between Black Spade and VinFast," Dennis Tam, Chairman and Co-CEO, Black Spade Acquisition Co said.

Black Spade is slated to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting to approve the proposed business combination with VinFast, according to the joint statement.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

