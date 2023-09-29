Vietnam Jan-Sept coffee exports down 7.3per cent y/y at 1.27 million tonnes - statistics office

HANOI : Coffee exports from Vietnam are estimated to have decreased 7.3 in the first nine months of 2023 from a year earlier to 1.27 tonnes, equivalent to 21.6 million 60 kg (130 pound) bags, the General Statistics Office said on Friday.

Coffee export revenue for Vietnam, the world's biggest producer of the robusta bean, rose 1.9per cent to US$3.2 billion in the January-September period, the agency said. Its coffee shipments in September are estimated at 65,000 tonnes, valued at US$205 million.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)