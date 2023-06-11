Logo
Vietnam officers killed in two police station shootings
Published June 11, 2023
Updated June 11, 2023
HANOI : Several policemen were killed and injured in shootings early Sunday at two local police stations in Vietnam's Central Highlands, police said.

A group of unidentified people shot at Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur police stations in Dak Lak province, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement, without giving the number of casualties.

"The ministry is coordinating with Dak Lak Police Department to search for the group of attackers," the statement said.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Michael Perry)

