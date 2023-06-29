Vietnam Q2 GDP growth accelerates, but trade slows

HANOI : Vietnam on Thursday reported faster economic growth in the second quarter, driven by the services sector, despite a slump in exports.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter grew 4.14per cent from a year earlier, faster than the 3.28per cent expansion seen in the first quarter, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report. First quarter growth was revised down from 3.32per cent.

Vietnam, a regional manufacturing hub, has been trying to prop up its economy amid slowing global demand, with the central bank cutting its policy rates four times so far this year and lawmakers extending a cut in value added tax.

The services sector grew 6.11per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, while the agricultural sector grew 3.25per cent, and the manufacturing and construction sector expanded 2.50per cent, the GSO said.

"The government's policies to encourage domestic consumption and promote tourism have contributed to the growth of the services sector," the agency said.

Vietnam's exports in the second quarter fell 14.2per cent from a year earlier due to weak global demand, the GSO said, adding that imports fell 22.3per cent.

Analysts say the sharp decline in imports could indicate a slowdown ahead in industrial production, as businesses reduce procurement of raw materials and equipment. Vietnam is a key exporter of electronics, garments and textiles, footwear and wood items, including for top global brands.

The country's industrial output in the January-June period fell 1.2per cent from a year earlier, it said.

Retail sales of goods and services in the first half of this year rose 10.9per cent from a year earlier, while average consumer prices in the period rose 3.29per cent.

The country targets GDP growth of 6.5per cent this year, slower than an expansion of 8.02per cent last year.

