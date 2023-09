HANOI : Vietnam's gross domestic product is expected to have grown 5.33per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier, according to data released by the country's statistics agency on Friday.

The reading is faster than an expansion of 4.05per cent in the second quarter, but slower than a growth of 13.71per cent in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)