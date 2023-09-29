Vietnam sees Q3 GDP growth capped by weak external demand

HANOI :Vietnam's gross domestic product growth in the third quarter accelerated from the previous three months, data showed on Friday, but fell short of this year's growth target despite the central bank's aggressive monetary policy easing.

GDP in the July-September quarter is expected to have grown 5.33per cent from a year earlier, faster than an expansion of 4.05per cent in the second quarter, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report on Friday.

The third-quarter figure was much slower than the low-base growth of 13.71per cent in the same period of 2022, which saw a post-pandemic pickup for its manufacturing-led economy following a 6per cent quarterly contraction in 2021.

Factory powerhouse Vietnam is targeting growth of 6.5per cent this year, down from 8.02per cent last year, but most economists expect that will not be attained.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday forecast Vietnam's growth this year at 4.7per cent, while the Asian Development Bank this month cut its forecast to growth of 5.8per cent from 6.5per cent predicted in April, though still the fastest-growing country in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam's central bank in the first half cut its policy rates four times to spur growth but weak global demand for its major exports of electronics, textiles and footwear has kept firms from expanding their production.

Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down from 4.14per cent.

The latest growth numbers showed the economy "is in good trend" the GSO said in the report.

In the month of September, industrial production rose 5.1per cent from the same period a year earlier, while exports rose 4.6per cent. Retail sales rose 7.5per cent, and consumer prices were up 3.66per cent, the GSO said.

Industrial production in the January-September period was up 0.3per cent from a year earlier, while retail sales rose 9.7per cent, according to the report.

For the first nine months, exports fell 8.2per cent to US$259.67 billion, while imports were down 13.8per cent to US$237.99 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$21.68 billion.

Standard Chartered in a note last week said an economic recovery remained tentative and manufacturing could stay lacklustre for some time, while an improvement in foreign investment prospects was unclear.

"With the economic recovery starting to gain momentum, there should be less need for monetary policy support," said its economist Tim Leelahaphan.

The State Bank of Vietnam's (SBV) interest rate cuts coupled with weak global demand has resulted in excess liquidity in the banking system.

The central bank has over the past week issued up to 70 trillion dong (US$2.87 billion) of 28-day bills to absorb the liquidity and to stabilise the exchange rate, according to SSI Research. The dong has lost about 3per cent against the U.S. dollar so far this year.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty and Jamie Freed)