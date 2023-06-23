Vietnam shootings are act of terrorism: police

HANOI — Police in Vietnam accused 75 people of terrorism on Friday (June 23) after gun attacks on two police headquarters that killed nine in the country's Central Highlands.

Gun violence is extremely uncommon in Vietnam, where it is illegal for citizens to own firearms and the black market for weapons is limited.

In the early morning of June 11, a group of people riding motorbikes used guns and other weapons to attack the headquarters of the people's committee and the offices of police in Cu Kuin district of Dak Lak province.

Nine people were killed, including four police officers, two local officials and three civilians.

"This was an act of terrorism against the people's administration, causing especially serious consequences," the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said in an online statement Friday.

A formal criminal investigation case, including arrest warrants, has been opened against 75 people for alleged terrorism while eight others are being probed for protecting criminals, the MPS said.

Police have confiscated a total of 23 guns and rifles, two grenades, 1,199 bullets and other explosive devices, describing the attacks as "barbaric and inhumane".

According to the statement, police have evidence the suspects had help from "foreign individuals and organisations".

The Central Highlands, home to a number of ethnic minorities, is considered a sensitive area for Vietnam's authoritarian government and has long been a hotbed of discontent over issues that include land rights.

Some tribes in the area – collectively known as Montagnards – sided with the United States-backed south during Vietnam's decades-long war.

Some are calling for more autonomy, while others abroad advocate independence for the region.

Police also said they had confiscated 10 flags of the Fulro — a Montagnard resistance movement.

Last weekend, Cambodian leader Hun Sen ordered his armed forces to search border villages for suspects of the shootings.

Mr Hun Sen warned the United Nations refugee agency and international organisations to be on the lookout for the suspects and not offer them help.

Punishment for terrorist offences in Vietnam can include the death penalty. AFP