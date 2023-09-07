Logo
Vietnam to sign inter-government rice pact with Philippines
Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the retreat session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 5, 2023. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS
Philippines' President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. attends the retreat session of the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 5, 2023. Mast Irham/Pool via REUTERS
Published September 7, 2023
Updated September 7, 2023
HANOI : Vietnam will soon sign an inter-government agreement on the rice trade with the Philippines to help the countries ensure food security, its government said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the sidelines of an ASEAN summit in Indonesia.

It did not provide further details about the planned agreement.

Vietnam was the world's third-largest rice exporter last year after India and Thailand, and the Philippines is its largest buyer.

India, which accounts for more than 40per cent of the global rice trade, in July ordered a halt to its largest export category to calm domestic prices, sending global prices to 15-year high and stoking concern over already high global food inflation.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu and Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jan Harvey)

