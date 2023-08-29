Vietnam's August exports slide 7.6per cent, industrial output up 2.6per cent

HANOI : Vietnam's exports in August were estimated to have fallen 7.6per cent from a year earlier to US$32.37 billion, government data showed on Tuesday, while its industrial output for the month rose 2.6per cent.

Imports for August fell 8.3per cent from a year earlier to US$28.55 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of US$3.82 billion, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report.

The monthly fall would be the sixth in a row for exports-reliant Vietnam, a regional manufacturing centre for electronics and textiles that is struggling amid weakened global demand and tightening moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

For the first eight months of this year, exports fell 10per cent from a year earlier to US$227.71 billion, while imports were down 16.2per cent to US$207.52 billion.

The resulted in an estimated trade surplus of US$20.19 billion, the statistics office said.

Vietnam's industrial output in the January-August period fell 0.4per cent from a year earlier, it said, adding that August consumer prices rose 2.96per cent from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Martin Petty)