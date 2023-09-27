Vietnam's Bamboo Airways: to restructure aircraft fleet from next month

HANOI : Vietnam's Bamboo Airways will embark on restructuring its aircraft fleet from next month to increase efficiency and optimize operating costs, the company said on Wednesday.

"The restructuring process aims to stabilize Bamboo Airways' operations and further growth opportunities," it said in a statement sent to Reuters, adding that it aims to "increase the uniformity of aircraft types in the long run", without elaborating.

(Reporting by Khanh Vu)