Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Vietnam's Masan secures US$200 million investment from Bain Capital
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vietnam's Masan secures US$200 million investment from Bain Capital

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has secured funding of at least US$200 million from Bain Capital, with the possibility of bringing in other investors to increase that to as much as US$500 million, the two entities said on Monday.

Proceeds, according to fast-moving consumer goods firm Masan would be used to strengthen the its financial positions.

The investment would be in the form of convertible dividend preference share at a price of 85,000 dong (US$3.50) per share which can be converted into ordinary shares at a 1:1 conversion ratio, Masan said in a statement.

(US$1 = 24,310.0000 dong)

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.