Vinfast's second-quarter deliveries jump over fivefold sequentially
FILE PHOTO: People walk next to a VinFast logo on a screen during the press day at the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter.

It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year.

Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.

Its shares have fallen about 53per cent since debut and lost 2.17per cent to US$17.15 in premarket trading on Monday.

Vinfast said it will report its second-quarter results on Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

