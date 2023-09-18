Vinfast's second-quarter deliveries jump over fivefold sequentially

Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter.

It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year.

Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.

Its shares have fallen about 53per cent since debut and lost 2.17per cent to US$17.15 in premarket trading on Monday.

Vinfast said it will report its second-quarter results on Sept. 21.

