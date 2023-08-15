VinFast's shares surge in Nasdaq debut for Vietnam EV maker

HANOI/SINGAPORE :Electric vehicle maker VinFast's shares soared on their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday following the Vietnamese startup's US$23 billion backdoor listing as the company said it was likely to raise money from global investors within 18 months.

The stock opened at US$22, more than double the US$10 per share agreed with VinFast's SPAC partner Black Spade Acquisition that had valued VinFast at US$23 billion.

The merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) gave Vinfast a listing in a market where its founder, Vietnam's richest man, hopes to take on industry leader Tesla with a US$4 billion factory under construction and a new approach to sales to bring in dealers.

"We have a number of strategic investors and institutional investors lined up. We expect to formulate some kind of capital raising over the next 18 months, for sure," VinFast Chief Financial Officer David Mansfield told Reuters.

"We don't need more equity capital but if an opportunity is presented, we'll obviously take advantage of that while we can."

At one point on Tuesday morning, VinFast shares traded over US$34, which would have valued the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which has not posted a profit, at almost US$79 billion, more than Ford's market capitalization at US$48 billion and General Motors at US$47 billion.

"The Street has all its eyes on the leaders in this next frontier with many winners, along with Tesla, in this green EV tidal wave playing out for the coming years," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said.

VinFast's founder, Vietnam's richest man Pham Nhat Vuong, is the beneficial owner of 99per cent of the 2.3 billion ordinary shares of the EV maker after the merger through his flagship company and affiliates.

The volume of trading in VinFast was negligible, with only 0.16per cent of shares changing hands in the first three hours of trading.

VinFast has shipped nearly 3,000 vehicles to North America since late last year, but initial sales have been slow. S&P Global Mobility says that only 137 Vinfast EVs had been registered in the United States through June.

VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy said the company was changing its distribution model, which had been based on Tesla's direct-to-consumer approach, and expected to partner with dealers in overseas markets.

"We are switching to a hybrid model where we have our own showrooms, as well as talking to dealers to open dealer showrooms," Thuy said in an interview with Reuters.

VinFast was formed as a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup. Vuong, Vingroup and affiliates had invested US$9.3 billion in the EV maker, according to a June filing. Vuong pledged US$2.5 billion in April to bolster the EV maker, including US$1 billion from his personal fortune.

VinFast's first-quarter revenue dropped 49per cent from the previous year, and it posted a net loss of US$598 million. In 2022, the company posted a loss of US$2.1 billion.

It has started construction on a US$4 billion plant in North Carolina.

VinFast is entering the American and European markets at a time when EV pricing is under pressure, led by market leader Tesla and a range of Chinese companies.

VinFast's VF8 starts at US$46,000 in California, compared with US$47,740 for the Tesla Model Y before accounting for a US$7,500 federal tax credit on the Tesla.

Thuy said VinFast was moving toward "cost reduction in the future."

Thuy said VinFast expected to bring its larger VF9 EV to the U.S. market toward the end of the year and was in the process of getting its cars certified by Europe's safety regulator.

(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, Yantoultra Ngui and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat, additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Kevin Krolicki, Conor Humphries, Mark Potter and Jonathan Oatis)