Japan visitors top 2 million in June for first time since pandemic
FILE PHOTO: Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
TOKYO : Visitors to Japan exceeded 2 million in June for the first time in more than three years, official data showed on Wednesday, drawn in by the weak yen and helping foster a recovery in the pandemic-stricken retail sector.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure rose to 2.07 million last month, clearing the 2 million mark for the first time since February 2020, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

That was up from 1.9 million arrivals in May, but still down 28per cent from the level in June 2019 before the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Tetsuji Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

