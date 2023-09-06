Volkswagen CEO: We want to be among top three carmakers in China

MUNICH : Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the German carmaker wants to maintain its position as the top international auto manufacturer and remain among the top three in the Chinese market as it transitions to electric vehicles.

"The growth engines of the future will be China and North America," Blume said, speaking at China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress taking place in Munich, Germany.

