Volkswagen CEO: We want to be among top three carmakers in China
Porsche CEO Oliver Blume speaks during an event at the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, September 5, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Simon/File photo

Published September 6, 2023
Updated September 6, 2023
MUNICH : Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume said the German carmaker wants to maintain its position as the top international auto manufacturer and remain among the top three in the Chinese market as it transitions to electric vehicles.

"The growth engines of the future will be China and North America," Blume said, speaking at China's World New Energy Vehicle Congress taking place in Munich, Germany.

(US$1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)

