Volkswagen ready to act amid China metal export curbs
FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen's factory is seen in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil June 28, 2023. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Published July 6, 2023
Updated July 6, 2023
Volkswagen on Thursday said it was monitoring the situation on the raw materials markets after China announced it would control exports of some metals, adding that it was "ready to take measures together with its partners if necessary".

China's commerce ministry said earlier this month it would require export permits for eight gallium products and six germanium products from August 1 to protect national security.

A Volkswagen spokesperson told Reuters that gallium and germanium were important resources for automotive products and played a role in future autonomous driving functions.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Anna Mackenzie, Editing by Friederike Heine)

