Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions sells gas turbine business to China's CHGT
FILE PHOTO-A Volkswagen logo is seen during the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Published June 21, 2023
Updated June 21, 2023
BERLIN : Volkswagen subsidiary MAN Energy Solutions on Tuesday said it signed an agreement to sell its gas turbine business to Chinese state-owned CSIC Longjiang GH Gas Turbine Co (GHGT), as the company phases out its fossil fuel business.

The Augsburg-based large diesel engines and turbomachinery maker said the decision to divest from the gas turbine business was made three years ago. It said China's CHGT had given a five-years jobs guarantee for the unit's 100 workers in Oberhausen, Germany, and Zurich.

"The newly decided sale of the gas turbine business is a logical next step on the way to transforming into a solution provider for sustainable energy supply," the company said in a statement.

The financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Alexander Huebmer; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

