Volvo Cars September sales rise 25per cent, demand up in China

STOCKHOLM :Volvo Cars' sales rose 25per cent in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in the U.S. and Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

In August, the group's total sales were up 18per cent on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement on Thursday that September sales were up 65per cent in the U.S., 32per cent in Europe and 4per cent in China.

Sales of fully electric cars were up 52per cent to account for 15per cent of all its cars sold in the month. All recharge models - also including hybrid cars - grew 37per cent to account for 34per cent of total sales.

Shares in Volvo Cars, which targets double-digit retail sales growth for the full year, were up 2per cent in early trade.

