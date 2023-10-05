Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Volvo Cars September sales rise 25per cent, demand up in China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Volvo Cars September sales rise 25per cent, demand up in China

FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands in front of Volvo XC60 and XC90 SUVs displayed at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A staff member stands in front of Volvo XC60 and XC90 SUVs displayed at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM :Volvo Cars' sales rose 25per cent in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in the U.S. and Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

In August, the group's total sales were up 18per cent on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement on Thursday that September sales were up 65per cent in the U.S., 32per cent in Europe and 4per cent in China.

Sales of fully electric cars were up 52per cent to account for 15per cent of all its cars sold in the month. All recharge models - also including hybrid cars - grew 37per cent to account for 34per cent of total sales.

Shares in Volvo Cars, which targets double-digit retail sales growth for the full year, were up 2per cent in early trade.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.