Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Wall collapse kills 11 workers during heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wall collapse kills 11 workers during heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

Published July 19, 2023
Updated July 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD : At least 11 construction workers were killed on Wednesday when a wall collapsed on them during heavy monsoon rains on the outskirts of Islamabad, police said.

The workers, from a nearby construction site, were inside a makeshift tent set up under the wall to take shelter from the rain when the wall fell on them, police official Zafar Khan said.

The monsoon last year triggered unprecedented flooding in the South Asian nation, which killed nearly 1,700 people and incurred losses in billions of dollars.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.