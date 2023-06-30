Wall St ends strong quarter with broad rally, dollar dips as inflation cools

NEW YORK : Wall Street closed sharply higher and the dollar softened on Friday as investors closed the books on a solid quarter, with data showing progress in the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation.

All three major U.S. stock indexes surged, notching weekly, monthly and quarterly gains.

"It's a nice cherry on top to the end of a great quarter and an even better start to 2023," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "This was one of the best starts to the year ever for Nasdaq and large cap technology names, but let's not forget they were the hardest hit group in the vicious bear market of 2022."

In the first half of 2023, the S&P 500 advanced 15.9per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rode the artificial intelligence wave, surging 31.8per cent, its best performance in four decades.

The Nasdaq 100 logged its biggest first-half gain on record, jumping 38.8per cent.

The Dow registered a 3.8per cent year-to-date gain.

"The market continued to climb a wall of worry fueled by optimism surrounding AI, which represents a new growth driver in a premier growth sector," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report from the Commerce Department showed cooler-than-expected inflation in May, while consumer spending abruptly decelerated, providing further evidence that the Fed's barrage of rate hikes are having their desired effect.

"We think the Fed will raise rates in July because they've told us that's what they want to do, but they also remind us that they're data-dependent," Stovall added. "If the data continue to show a softening, then I think the Fed will decide to end their rate-hiking program after this upcoming meeting."

Financial markets are pricing in an 84per cent probability that the Federal Open Market Committee will implement another 25 basis-point rate hike at the conclusion of its July policy meeting, CME's FedWatch tool showed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 285.18 points, or 0.84per cent, to 34,407.6; the S&P 500 gained 53.94 points, or 1.23per cent, at 4,450.38; and the Nasdaq Composite added 196.59 points, or 1.45per cent, at 13,787.92.

European stocks closed higher, notching a 0.9per cent gain for the quarter as weakening hopes for China's post-COVID recovery and ongoing concerns over restrictive central bank policies held back an equities rally that began earlier in the year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.16per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.04per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.31per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.27per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.14per cent.

The greenback lost ground against a basket of world currencies, snapping two straight days of gains after the strong PCE report stoked optimism that the Fed is approaching the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index fell 0.42per cent, with the euro up 0.41per cent to US$1.0908.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.33per cent versus the greenback to 144.30 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at US$1.2699, up 0.69per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields softened on weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 3.821per cent, from 3.854per cent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last rose 34/32 in price to yield 3.8505per cent, from 3.912per cent late on Thursday.

Crude prices settled higher but posted their fourth consecutive quarterly loss as investors worried about dampening demand.

U.S. crude rose 1.12per cent to settle at US$70.64 per barrel, while Brent settled at US$74.90 per barrel, up 0.75per cent on the day.

Gold prices rose in opposition to the softening dollar, logging their first quarterly decline in three.

Spot gold added 0.6per cent to US$1,918.96 an ounce.

