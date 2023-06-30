Wall St rallies, dollar dips as cool inflation data closes book on strong quarter

NEW YORK : Wall Street surged on Friday and the dollar softened as investors prepared to close the books on the week, the month and the quarter with cooler-than-expected inflation data, which reassured markets that the Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy is working as intended.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were sharply higher, and were on track to post weekly, monthly and quarterly gains.

In the first half of 2023, the S&P 500 has advanced 15.5per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has ridden the AI wave, surging 31.3per cent. The Dow is on track for a more sedate 3.6per cent year-to-date gain.

"It's a nice cherry on top to the end of a great quarter and an even better start to 2023," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha. "This was one of the best starts to the year ever for Nasdaq and large cap technology names, but let’s not forget they were the hardest hit group in the vicious bear market of 2022."

"It's almost the full year in one day, strength being led by tech names and a risk-on type of feel to it," Detrick added.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report from the Commerce Department showed cooler than expected inflation in May, while consumer spending abruptly decelerated, providing further evidence that the Fed's barrage of rate hikes are having their desired effect.

"It does signal that (the Fed’s) aggressive tightening schedule is likely to end soon," Detrick said.

Financial markets are still pricing in an 87per cent probability that the FOMC will implement another 25 basis point rate hike at the conclusion of its July policy meeting, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.45 points, or 0.6per cent, to 34,327.87, the S&P 500 gained 45.28 points, or 1.03per cent, to 4,441.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 202.04 points, or 1.49per cent, to 13,793.38.

European stocks rose on China stimulus hopes, and extended their rally after the PCE report.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.18per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.94per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.34per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.27per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.14per cent.

The greenback lost ground against a basket of world currencies, capping two straight days of gains as the strong PCE report fueled optimism that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

The dollar index fell 0.55per cent, with the euro up 0.47per cent to US$1.0915.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.17per cent versus the greenback to 144.52 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at US$1.2708, up 0.76per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields softened on weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.

Benchmark 10-year note yields were last at 3.8543per cent, from 3.854per cent late on Thursday

The 30-year bond last rose 11/32 in price to yield 3.8916per cent, from 3.912per cent late on Thursday.

Crude prices reversed what was shaping up to be a fourth consecutive day of declines in the wake of the solid PCE report.

U.S. crude rose 1.3per cent to US$70.77 per barrel and Brent was last at US$75.26, up 1.01per cent on the day.

Gold prices rose in opposition to the softening dollar, but remained on track for their first quarterly decline in three.

Spot gold added 0.3per cent to US$1,913.29 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Additional reporting by Huw Jones in London; Editing by Mark Potter)