Wall Street climbs as inflation pull-back party continues

:World stocks extended gains on Friday while the dollar held near 15-month lows after U.S. inflation data this week unleashed a wave of investor optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

Data showed on Wednesday U.S. consumer prices growing at their slowest pace in more than two years, and on Thursday the smallest increase in U.S. producer inflation in nearly three years. On Friday, the government reported that U.S. import prices dropped 0.2per cent last month.

As investors bet on a milder inflation outlook, the MSCI World Equity index rose to its highest so far this year. It was up 0.12per cent on the day on Friday, after a week of gains put it on track for its biggest weekly rise since November 2022 and its highest levels since early 2022.

In the U.S., positive earnings reports from major banks JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo boosted Wall Street's stock indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.46per cent to 34,554.7, the S&P 500 gained 0.27per cent to 4,522.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.37per cent to 14,191.27.

European stock indexes were mostly higher, with the STOXX up 0.15per cent and London's FTSE 100 up 0.5per cent. But Germany's DAX was down 0.1per cent, pulling back on recent gains.

Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali Investments in Rome, urged caution.

He said price to earnings ratios were "exuberant" versus real rates and economic growth, especially in the U.S.

"We are still cautious on equities short term due to sticky core inflation, tightening credit conditions and macro indicators pointing south," Morganti said in an email.

BOND YIELD BOUNCE

U.S. government bond yields bounced back slightly on Friday after sharp declines earlier in the week. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2.4 basis points to 3.783per cent.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 7 basis points at 4.679per cent.

Euro zone government bond yields were mostly lower, with the benchmark German 10-year yield at 2.454per cent.

Money market traders still expect the Fed to raise rates by 25 basis points on July 26, but they have reduced the chances of another one after that this year.

Norman Villamin, chief group strategist at UBP, said he expected another Fed rate hike in July, but that the September meeting was more uncertain.

"We're probably closer to the end of the cycle," he said, although he added that above-target inflation is still expected to persist in the longer term.

"Getting the 3per cent (inflation reading) is one thing, getting back to 2per cent is going to be a much harder task," Villamin said. "That puts a floor on how low bond yields can go again."

DOLLAR SLUMP CONTINUES

The dollar hovered near a 15-month low on Friday and was set for its biggest weekly decline since November after softening U.S. inflation data fuelled investors' bets that the Federal Reserve was close to the end of its rate hike cycle.

The euro was steady at US$1.1231, having earlier touched its highest in more than 16 months.

In oil markets, global benchmark Brent crude hovered around US$81 a barrel on Friday, with bullish sentiment over U.S. demand bolstered by supply disruption in Libya and Nigeria.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.48per cent to US$76.52 per barrel and Brent was at US$80.99, down 0.45per cent on the day.

Gold edged lower on Friday, having gained in the previous five sessions as growing expectations of a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes set bullion on course for its biggest weekly gain since April.

Spot gold dropped 0.2per cent to US$1,957.29 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.17per cent to US$1,955.80 an ounce.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston and Elizabeth Howcroft in London. Editing by Jan Harvey)