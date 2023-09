Wall Street gains, benchmark Treasuries jump in wake of jobs report

NEW YORK : The S&P 500 advanced and benchmark Treasury yields rebounded after the much-anticipated U.S. August employment report showed an uptick in unemployment and cooler-than-expected wage growth, cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will let key interest rates stand at its September policy meeting.

The three major indexes oscillated in morning trading, with the Dow joining the S&P 500 in the green, but the Nasdaq last essentially flat as investors digested the data ahead of the long U.S. holiday weekend.

All three indexes appeared set to notch gains on the week, and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on track for their largest weekly percentage gains since March.

The Labor Department's payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected last month, but the rising unemployment and participation rates, along with a welcome cool-down in average hourly wage growth, solidified expectations that the Fed will leave key interest rates stand this month.

Financial markets are pricing in a 93per cent likelihood of such a pause this month, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

But what the Fed will do beyond September remains an open question.

"The markets are reacting positively to that jobs number," said Alex McGrath, CIO for NorthEnd Private Wealth in Greenville South Carolina. "Is it going to move the Fed one way or the other? We don’t believe it will."

"We believe we’re going to get a further (interest rate) increase this year because of what we’ve been seeing in the commodity space," McGrath added. "This rise in commodity prices indicates inflation will continue to be sticky, which to us, warrants a further increase down the road."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.38 points, or 0.42per cent, to 34,868.29, the S&P 500 gained 12.65 points, or 0.28per cent, to 4,520.31 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.32 points, or 0per cent, to 14,035.29.

European stocks were essentially unchanged strength in the energy and mining sectors helped counter downbeat manufacturing data from France and Germany.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.16per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.25per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.54per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.3per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.28per cent.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose but were last holding steady at the shorter end of the curve after the August employment report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 23/32 in price to yield 4.1788per cent, from 4.091per cent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last fell 48/32 in price to yield 4.2945per cent, from 4.204per cent late on Thursday.

The greenback gained ground against a basket of world currencies in the wake of the payrolls data, but was on track to be essentially unchanged on the week.

The dollar index rose 0.35per cent, with the euro down 0.29per cent to US$1.081.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.31per cent versus the greenback at 146.01 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2615, down 0.46per cent on the day.

Oil prices jumped, driven by expectations of tightening supply.

U.S. crude rose 1.91per cent to US$85.23 per barrel and Brent was last at US$0.00, flat on the day.

Gold prices erased earlier gains, moving slightly lower in opposition to the dollar.

Spot gold dropped 0.1per cent to US$1,938.53 an ounce.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Conor Humphries)