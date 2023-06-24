Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents

WASHINGTON — On a hot June night, revellers descend on Washington's Adams Morgan neighbourhood, a nightlife and dining hotspot in the US capital. But they aren't the only ones profiting from the good weather.

Also out in number are the city's rapidly growing population of rats, which prowl the alleys behind the restaurants, bars and clubs, feasting on leftovers tossed out in the trash.

The rodents' merrymaking comes to a swift halt amid a flurry of barks, gnashing teeth and splattered blood: the result of a hunt involving a dozen humans and their hounds out on a weekly "ratting" expedition.

"Good boy, Henry!" Mr Marshall Feinberg, a 28-year-old dog trainer, cries out as his lurcher claims the night's first kill.

The District of Columbia consistently makes the top five list of America's rattiest cities, a problem made worse by warming winters, a rising population, and outdoor dining areas made permanent after the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were nearly 13,400 calls to a city hotline for rat issues in 2022, up around 2,000 from the year before, according to local media reports. Now, some residents are fighting back.

The putrid stench of garbage mixed with urine fills the air as the posse pushes forward. Their dachshunds, terriers and sighthounds dart beneath dumpsters in pursuit of their quarry.

DIVERSE DOGS, HUMANS

Like their dogs, the humans are a diverse lot: Black and white, old and young. Some are from the city or its suburbs while others have travelled from neighbouring states, after connecting with fellow ratting enthusiasts through social media.