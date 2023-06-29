'We don’t have money': Why is China's job market unfriendly to the middle-aged?

BEIJING — “Mom, remember to come back home early after work,” Ms Mia Fan’s six-year-old daughter says every morning before heading off to primary school.

Ms Fan would normally respond with a nod and a smile before leaving her house around 8.30am in a scene replicated in a lot of households as parents head out for work.

But for Ms Fan, after being laid off from her job as an administrator in the financial industry in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou in early May, the 35-year-old takes her own milk or water to a nearby Starbucks.

She spends the morning sending out résumés before changing to a nearby bookstore in the afternoon to read and paint.

Imitating her old work routine to hide her situation from her parents-in-law, who live with Ms Fan, her daughter and her husband, she returns home at around 5.30pm having first wandered around a bustling night market.

“This has almost become my fixed daily routine,” said Ms Fan, who occasionally skips breakfast at home to appear to be running late for work.

“I don’t want to make the old people worried. Also, I am afraid that lying at home all day may leave a negative impression on my daughter,” added Ms Fan, who admits she feels a bit shameful for losing the job as most of her relatives are in a good financial situation.

Ms Fan has applied for over 70 positions across various job portals, but has only received offers from companies which did not quite meet her requirements.

Some even rejected her due to her age, saying that they only want people below 35.

“I don’t understand why the job market in China is so unfriendly to the middle-aged,” she added.

“No one told me the detailed reason for being fired, only that the personnel quota was full.

“But I think there is some connection between the large-scale unemployment now and the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.”