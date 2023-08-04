Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger

West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger
Thousands of anti-sanctions protestors gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger August 3, 2023. REUTERS/Mahamadou Hamidou
West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of members of the regional ECOWAS force are seen at the Denton Bridge check point in Banjul, Gambia January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon/File Photo
West African leaders make plan for military intervention in Niger
FILE PHOTO: General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared as the new head of state of Niger by leaders of a coup, arrives to meet with ministers in Niamey, Niger July 28, 2023. REUTERS/Balima Boureima/File Photo
Published August 4, 2023
Updated August 5, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABUJA :West African defence chiefs have made a plan for potential military intervention to reverse last week's coup in Niger, including how and when to deploy forces, a leader of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Friday.

The regional bloc will not divulge to the coup plotters when and where it will strike. That decision that will be taken by the heads of states, said Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security.

"All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out here, including the resources needed, the how and when we are going deploy the force," he said at the close of a three-day meeting in Nigeria's capital Abuja.

ECOWAS has already imposed sanctions on Niger and said it could authorize the use of force if the coup leaders do not restore power to elected President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday.

The 15-member body sent a delegation to Niger on Thursday seeking an "amicable resolution", but a source in the entourage said a meeting at the airport with the junta's representatives yielded no breakthrough.

"We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done," Musah said.

(Reporting by Boureima Balima and Moussa Aksar in Niamey and Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh in Abuja; Additional reporting by Andrew Osborn in Moscow, Heine Friederike in Berlin and Michel Rose in Paris; Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Cynthia Osterman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.