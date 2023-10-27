Logo
Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia call off merger talks -source
FILE PHOTO: Japanese chipmaker Kioxia's products are displayed at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
TOKYO : Western Digital and Japan's Kioxia Holdings have called off merger talks after failing to agree on terms of a deal that would have created one of the world's largest memory chip makers, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Editing by David Dolan)

