Western group to ask UN body to investigate Sudan atrocities - document

GENEVA : The United States, Britain, Norway and Germany plan to submit a motion to the U.N. rights body to set up an investigation into alleged atrocities in Sudan, a draft motion showed on Friday.

The document seen by Reuters condemns alleged human rights violations and abuses committed during Sudan's five-month-long conflict and seeks to establish a three-person Fact Finding Mission to investigate them.

