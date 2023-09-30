Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Western group to ask UN body to investigate Sudan atrocities - document
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Western group to ask UN body to investigate Sudan atrocities - document

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of makeshift shelters of Sudanese, who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, in Adre, Chad July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of makeshift shelters of Sudanese, who fled the conflict in Sudan's Darfur region, in Adre, Chad July 20, 2023. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/File Photo

Published September 30, 2023
Updated September 30, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The United States, Britain, Norway and Germany plan to submit a motion to the U.N. rights body to set up an investigation into alleged atrocities in Sudan, a draft motion showed on Friday.

The document seen by Reuters condemns alleged human rights violations and abuses committed during Sudan's five-month-long conflict and seeks to establish a three-person Fact Finding Mission to investigate them.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.