Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

White House calls Trump's comments on Hezbollah, Israeli defense minister 'dangerous'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

White House calls Trump's comments on Hezbollah, Israeli defense minister 'dangerous'

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate, looks on at the Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate, looks on at the Club 47 USA event in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Former U.S. President Donald Trump's comments calling Hezbollah "smart" and criticizing Israel's defense minister were "dangerous and unhinged," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Thursday.

"Statements like this are dangerous and unhinged. It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as 'smart,'" Bates said.

Trump, who is seeking to run against President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, in comments to supporters in Florida Wednesday night, said Hezbollah was "very smart" and called Defense Minister Yoav Gallant "a jerk."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.