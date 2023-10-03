White House has been in touch with allies over potential delays in new Ukraine funding
WASHINGTON : The White House has been in touch with allies and partners about continued funding for Ukraine and those conversations will continue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a government shutdown but didn't contain any new aid for Ukraine.
(Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)
