White House has been in touch with allies over potential delays in new Ukraine funding
U.S. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/ File Photo

Published October 3, 2023
Updated October 3, 2023
WASHINGTON : The White House has been in touch with allies and partners about continued funding for Ukraine and those conversations will continue, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Congress passed a stopgap bill on Saturday that extended government funding for more than a month and avoided a government shutdown but didn't contain any new aid for Ukraine.

(Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)

