World

White House: Israel's call to move Gaza civilians is "a tall order"
An Israeli tank takes up position near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WASHINGTON : Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move within 24 hours is going to be a "tall order," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"That is a lot of people to move in a very short period of time," Kirby said in an interview on MSNBC. "We understand what they're trying to do and why they're trying to do this - to try to isolate the civilian population from Hamas, which is their real target."

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

