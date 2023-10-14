Logo
White House: No sign other actors to join Israel-Hamas conflict
White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WASHINGTON : The White House said on Friday it has not seen any indications that other actors were considering joining and widening the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"We haven't seen any other external actor that has indicated a willingness or readiness to widen and deepen this conflict," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters. The comments came hours after Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said on Friday that the group would not be swayed by calls for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying the party was "fully ready" to contribute to the fighting.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Doina Chiacu, Jarrett Renshaw, Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason)

