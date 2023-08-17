Logo
White House says China's economic data has had transparency issues
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the production line at Jingjin filter press factory in Dezhou, Shandong province, China August 25, 2022. REUTERS/Siyi Liu/File Photo

Published August 17, 2023
Updated August 17, 2023
The White House, pressed on Wednesday about recent Chinese growth, said there were issues with the transparency of economic data issued by Beijing.

"We have all seen the reports of the economic weakness in China ... and as we've said many times before, there have also been transparency issues as we know, when it comes to (China) and on the economic data, specifically," spokeswomen Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub, writing by David Ljunggren, editing by Chris Reese)

