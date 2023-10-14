Logo
White House says 'heartfelt prayers' are with families of Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon
White House says 'heartfelt prayers' are with families of Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon

Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah holds a kitten while posing for a picture in Saaideh, Lebanon, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi/File Photo

Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah holds a kitten while posing for a picture in Saaideh, Lebanon, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi/File Photo

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
AIR FORCE ONE : U.S. President Joe Biden's prayers are with families of a Reuters news videographer who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, Reuters said it was "deeply saddened" to learn videographer Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon while working with a crew to provide a live video signal.

"We know that the work that you all do is incredibly dangerous and today is reminder of that," Dalton said.

(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)

