White House says 'heartfelt prayers' are with families of Reuters journalist killed in Lebanon
AIR FORCE ONE : U.S. President Joe Biden's prayers are with families of a Reuters news videographer who was killed while working in southern Lebanon, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Friday.
In a statement on Friday, Reuters said it was "deeply saddened" to learn videographer Issam Abdallah was killed in southern Lebanon while working with a crew to provide a live video signal.
"We know that the work that you all do is incredibly dangerous and today is reminder of that," Dalton said.
(Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw)
