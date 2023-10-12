Logo
Wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo jailed - AFP
Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
The wife of Gabon's deposed leader Ali Bongo has been jailed, the AFP news agency said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday, citing a lawyer.

Gabon army officers seized power on Aug. 30, annulling an election minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won, which they said was not credible. Bongo, in power since 2009, had succeeded his father Omar Bongo, who ruled for 42 years.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

