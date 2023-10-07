Wildfires upend indigenous Canadians' balance with nature

LAC-SIMON (Canada) — Ms Adrienne Jerome is heartbroken.

Her house survived Canada’s record wildfires this year, but everything that made her and many other indigenous people in the area feel at home — the spruce forests that enveloped her town, providing not just food but protection, everything from game to medicinal plants — is gone.

"An evacuation in the middle of the night, with sirens blaring... it was a great shock," the former leader of this Anishinaabe tribe told AFP. "Children were crying and didn't want to leave their mothers.”

As they recover from this summer’s fires, isolated indigenous communities surrounded by vast forests and often reachable only by air or a long, winding road are now facing big questions about their ability to maintain traditional ways of life.

"The forest that protects us has disappeared," Ms Jerome says in a quavering voice.