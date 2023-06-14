#trending: ‘Just let my kid play’ — woman in China slammed for defending child who thrashed shop display
CHINA — A video capturing a woman in China berating shop staff for attempting to prevent her son from wreaking havoc in a supermarket has sparked online criticism of her parenting skills.
The incident, which occurred in the city of Ningbo in the eastern province of Zhejiang, made rounds on Chinese social media.
In the video, the young boy can be seen accompanied by his mother as they shop in a local supermarket.
News reports said that the boy then started pulling products off the shelves, leaving a trail of packaged lingerie scattered across the floor.
Shop staff said in an interview with Chinese news outlets that the staff had requested the mother to manage her child's behaviour "as it is the responsibility of adults to educate children".
However, the woman responded angrily. In a 23-second clip, she can be heard raising her voice.
"First, I know what my kid is doing was wrong. Second, I have already told him and tried to stop him," she said.
“I have already told you, I will put everything back in place,” she added, while pointing a toy gun at the staff.
Online video reports claimed that she asked staff to allow her son to play “or else he will cry”.
She reportedly also said: “Once he has played enough, I will pick up the items”.
The incident drew widespread condemnation on Chinese social media platforms.
Online observers criticised the mother's behaviour, with one person stating: "Behind every misbehaving child, there is always a misbehaving parent."
Another commenter pointed out: "There are always parents who not only believe that their kid is the emperor in their own home but expect others to believe the same."
One other comment read: “In normal circumstances, if a child throws a few items, you should stop them and educate them. Now there are more than a dozen items on the floor.
“If you pamper the child now and do not teach him, in the future he will be sent to prison for rehabilitation instead.”
However, some netizens empathised with the mother, citing their own struggles with disciplining their children.
One parent wrote: “Sometimes, you can’t blame the parents. My son is more playful.
“Even though I told him not to touch supermarket items that we did not pay for, he would shift products around in a blink of an eye without me noticing. I can only return the items back to their original place.”
Just last month in Guangzhou, China, a similar situation arose when a young boy intentionally kicked an 11-month-old baby in a convenience store.
The boy's parents reportedly refused to assist the distressed baby and told the shopkeeper to "just contact my lawyer if there are any issues".
