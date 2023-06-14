trending: ‘Just let my kid play’ — woman in China slammed for defending child who thrashed shop display

CHINA — A video capturing a woman in China berating shop staff for attempting to prevent her son from wreaking havoc in a supermarket has sparked online criticism of her parenting skills.

The incident, which occurred in the city of Ningbo in the eastern province of Zhejiang, made rounds on Chinese social media.

In the video, the young boy can be seen accompanied by his mother as they shop in a local supermarket.

News reports said that the boy then started pulling products off the shelves, leaving a trail of packaged lingerie scattered across the floor.

Shop staff said in an interview with Chinese news outlets that the staff had requested the mother to manage her child's behaviour "as it is the responsibility of adults to educate children".

However, the woman responded angrily. In a 23-second clip, she can be heard raising her voice.

"First, I know what my kid is doing was wrong. Second, I have already told him and tried to stop him," she said.

“I have already told you, I will put everything back in place,” she added, while pointing a toy gun at the staff.

Online video reports claimed that she asked staff to allow her son to play “or else he will cry”.

She reportedly also said: “Once he has played enough, I will pick up the items”.